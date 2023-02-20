OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 21,129 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,129 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.07. 837,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,515. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

