OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $16.20 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 541,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,000. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,818 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.