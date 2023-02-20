OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after buying an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,670. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

