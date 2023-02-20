OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $270.22 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $270.22 million and approximately $78.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00007767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00083967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00058079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001148 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000247 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

