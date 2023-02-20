OMG Network Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00007898 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $274.74 million and $75.72 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00084165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00058564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001145 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

