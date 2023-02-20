Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Cap of $258.65 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $258.65 million and $151.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.92 or 0.06831507 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00082434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00057894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

