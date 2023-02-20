Oppenheimer Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Shares of RNG opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $155.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

