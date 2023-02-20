Oppenheimer Raises Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $180.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Seagen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Seagen Trading Up 1.0 %

SGEN traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.53. 1,764,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

