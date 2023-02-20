Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 7.4 %
NYSE:OGEN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.40.
Oragenics Company Profile
