Orbler (ORBR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $1.25 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00023095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00424316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,980.87 or 0.28107467 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

