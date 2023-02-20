Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.23%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also

