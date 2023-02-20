Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance
Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
See Also
