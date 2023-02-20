Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 322,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

