Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.08.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 924,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

