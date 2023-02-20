Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $104.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 924,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.