Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.08.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.93. 924,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,555. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

