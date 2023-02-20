Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $100.93 Average PT from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC opened at $99.93 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

