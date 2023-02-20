Oxen (OXEN) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $327,704.39 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,797.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00385946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00093439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.72 or 0.00652187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00580890 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00177152 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,991,540 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.