PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR to $97.33 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.56.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.69. 2,597,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,788. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

