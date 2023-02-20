Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $223.56. 4,520,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,331. The stock has a market cap of $420.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

