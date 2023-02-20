Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 9,629 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,979. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

