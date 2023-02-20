Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of PTN stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

