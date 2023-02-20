Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.62.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $94.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

