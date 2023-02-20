Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Raised to $28.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 18,133,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,005,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

