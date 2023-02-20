Parkwood LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,060. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DASH opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

