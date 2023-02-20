Parkwood LLC Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 30.4% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 250,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in nCino by 13.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.60 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

