Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSN. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.
Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,849. Parsons has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.
Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.
