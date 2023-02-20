Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSN. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,849. Parsons has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

About Parsons

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $31,511,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.