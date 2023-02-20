Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $878.33 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001086 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013644 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000170 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.