PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.84. 4,675,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,982. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PBF Energy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,031,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

