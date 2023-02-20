Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

ECL traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.