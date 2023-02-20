Peak Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF comprises 2.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA PJP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

