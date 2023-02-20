Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 213.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $34.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,605.62. 131,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,797. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,427.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,353.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

