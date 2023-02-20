Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,261. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average of $262.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

