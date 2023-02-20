Peak Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 278,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 342.7% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.47. 1,866,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,673. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.