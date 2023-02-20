Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,131,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,522,000 after purchasing an additional 744,610 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.11. 11,131,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.