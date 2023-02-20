Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

