Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,890,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,595,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

