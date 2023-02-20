Peninsula Wealth LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

