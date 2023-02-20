Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 185,919 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.75. 753,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.89.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

