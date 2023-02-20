Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $85.63 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.