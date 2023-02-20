Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $30.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $433.31. 4,888,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.37 and a 200 day moving average of $396.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.70.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.