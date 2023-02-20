Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 25,904 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Aflac worth $28,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.37. 1,770,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

