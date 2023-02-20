Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 46,546 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,546 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $23,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,093,069. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

