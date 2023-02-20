Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,106 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 38.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 638,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,096,000 after buying an additional 178,164 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,677,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,542. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

