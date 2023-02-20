Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Calix worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Calix by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $52.39. 574,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

