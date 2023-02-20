Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,521 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 8.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 783,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPNG stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $15.77. 5,378,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,152,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

