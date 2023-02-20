PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.7% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 197,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,119,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,973,000 after purchasing an additional 299,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.28. 3,952,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.