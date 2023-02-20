PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,771,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

