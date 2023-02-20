Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,965,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

