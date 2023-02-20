PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 19,928 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 495,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,607,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 505,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

