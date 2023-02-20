PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 224,208 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,208 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,997,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,642,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.